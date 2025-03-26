Kenya-led mission officer missing after clash with gangs in Haiti

A member of the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission in Haiti has been reported missing following a violent encounter with criminal gangs in Carrefour-la-Ville, a locality in Petite Rivière de l’Artibonite, on Tuesday.

The incident occurred during a battle with members of the notorious “Gran Grif” gang, which resulted in the destruction of three armoured vehicles.

Jack Ombaka, the MSS spokesperson, confirmed the details in a statement, revealing that one of the armoured vehicles was set ablaze by the gangs during the clash. The incident began when a Haitian National Police (HNP) armoured vehicle became stuck in a ditch, which authorities believe was deliberately dug by the gangs.

In response, two Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles from the MSS’s Pont-Sonde base were dispatched to assist in the recovery operation. However, the operation quickly escalated when one of the MRAPs became stuck and another developed mechanical issues. As the rescue efforts continued, gang members, lying in wait, launched an attack on the team.

Ombaka confirmed that one MSS Kenyan officer remains unaccounted for following the ambush.

The attack follows a similar incident last month when the first casualty of the MSS mission was reported. That officer, who was involved in an anti-gang operation in the lower Artibonite region, succumbed to injuries sustained during the mission. The officer was airlifted to Aspen Level 2 Hospital but was unable to survive.

The MSS mission, established by a United Nations (UN) resolution in 2023, aims to combat gang violence and restore stability to Haiti. The country has been in crisis since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021, with criminal gangs taking control of large parts of the capital, Port-au-Prince. The violence has led to numerous deaths, including women and children, as gangs vie for dominance.

The ongoing crisis in Haiti is set to be a key topic during discussions on Wednesday when U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, arrives in Jamaica for talks with Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders, including representatives from Haiti. U.S. Special Envoy for Latin America, Mauricio Claver-Carone, acknowledged the challenges presented by the situation in Haiti, noting the importance of collaboration with Caribbean partners to address the growing crisis.