KC Make it 5 Wins in a Row in Manning Cup

Kingston College, former many-time winners of the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup football competition, made it five wins on the trot to advance to the quarter-finals of the competition on Monday.

KC, are they are known, edged St Catherine High School 2-1 at Spanish Town Prison Oval with goals from Ronardo Burgher in the 28th minute and Taraj Andrews in the 62nd minute.

Dillion Richards grabbed the consolation for St Catherine in the 78th minute in the Group B encounter.

KC ended the preliminary phase with maximum of 15 points, as Mona High finished second to also advance to the next phase.

In other games, Jose Marti edged Dunoon Technical 1-0 in the first game of the Prison Oval doubleheader in Group C. The game was called off five minutes early after the coaching staff of Dunoon Technical is said to have protested the presence of KC players warming up behind the goal.

In Group A action, Charlie Smith defeated St George’s College 2-1 at Stadium East to join Kingston Technical on 12 points, but with an inferior goal difference. However, they are expected to advance as one of the best third-place teams.

The quarter-finals groups are expected to be Jamaica College, Mona High, Tivoli Gardens High and Excelsior High in Group One, with KC, Camperdown High, Kingston Tech and Charlie Smith in Group Two.

The competition continues later this week.

Yesterday’s results

Group A

Charlie Smith 2, St George’s College 1

Group B

Kingston College 2, St Catherine 1

Jose Marti Technical 1, Dunoon Technical 0

Papine High 0, Wolmer’s Boys’ School 3