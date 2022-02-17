Jamaicans living in Georgia Hailed by J’Can Government

The Government of Jamaica is hailing Jamaicans living in Georgia for their role in developing Jamaica and the diaspora.

“We salute you and thank you for your contributions to the enrichment of our society and for assisting in the shaping of the future for which we yearn,” said the Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Leslie Campbell. He was addressing a virtual Black History Month event, staged by the Jamaican Consulate in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, February 12.

The event, dubbed ‘Our Stories: Jamaican Pioneers in Georgia,’ was held in honor of the first Jamaican settlers in the State, whose stories were shared by their children and grandchildren during the function.

Jamaican immigration to the U.S. increased dramatically during the civil rights era of the 1960s. Many immigrants settled in New York and South Florida but eventually populated Atlanta, Georgia.

According to the 2019 American Community Survey, Georgia was ranked third as the state with the largest number of Jamaicans (behind New York and Florida). Atlanta was also ranked the third metropolitan area with the largest populations of Jamaicans (behind New York and Miami).

Senator Campbell noted that in more than four decades, the Jamaican diaspora in Atlanta has established a range of community-based organizations, alumni groups, and charitable bodies that have built deep ties in the area while simultaneously contributing to Jamaica’s national development in areas such as education, health, social services, and trade.

He also said Jamaican professionals in Georgia are well represented in healthcare, the legal profession, the education system, and corporate leadership, and commended the many entrepreneurs, including members of the Jamaican Chamber of Commerce of Atlanta, whom, he noted, have been “doing remarkably well in highlighting brand Jamaica in the USA.”

Echoing recent sentiments made by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, the Senator also encouraged Jamaicans and other interests in Atlanta to consider opportunities to make the island their place of choice for doing business.

“The Economic Diplomacy Programme pursued jointly with Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), is the vehicle through which the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade hopes to reach out to business prospects in this and other communities,” the state minister pointed out.

Senator Campbell further encouraged support for this year’s Jamaica 60 Diaspora Conference, noting that the event takes on added significance in the diamond jubilee of Jamaica’s Independence.

“The biennial diaspora conferences have remained a centerpiece for Jamaica’s engagement with the diaspora as well as the refinement of partnerships with key stakeholders. We are expecting the full participation of our nationals, and I will be looking out for our brothers and sisters from Georgia,” he said.

The Jamaica 60 Diaspora Conference will be held June 14 to 16 in Kingston.