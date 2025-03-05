NewsCaribbeanJamaica

Jamaican BPO workers accused of stealing over 900 Taylor Swift tickets in cybercrime scheme

Jamaican BPO Sutherland
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Two Jamaican employees of a business process outsourcing (BPO) firm in Kingston have been arrested and charged in connection with a sophisticated cybercrime operation that allegedly stole more than 900 concert tickets, including hundreds for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. The scheme reportedly netted approximately $635,000 in illegal profits.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced that Tyrone Rose, 20, of Kingston, and Shamara P. Simmons, 31, of Jamaica, Queens, have been arraigned on charges of grand larceny, computer tampering, and conspiracy, among other offenses.

Authorities allege that Rose, along with an unapprehended accomplice working at Sutherland, a BPO firm in Kingston, used their access to StubHub’s computer systems to intercept ticket URLs intended for legitimate buyers.

The stolen tickets were then redirected to Simmons and another co-conspirator in Queens, who allegedly downloaded and resold them on StubHub. The operation, which ran from June 2022 to July 2023, targeted high-demand events such as concerts by Taylor Swift, Adele, and Ed Sheeran, as well as NBA games and the US Open Tennis Championships.

The BPO industry in Jamaica

The Jamaican BPO industry has grown rapidly over the past decade, becoming a critical part of the island’s economy with more than 60,000 employees and contributing significantly to its GDP. The sector handles a range of services for international clients, including customer support, technical services, and data management for major U.S. companies.

Sutherland, the BPO firm at the center of this investigation, is one of the many global outsourcing companies that have established a significant presence in Jamaica, attracted by the country’s English-speaking workforce and favorable business environment.

However, this case has cast a spotlight on the potential risks associated with outsourcing sensitive tasks overseas. Security experts have long warned about the vulnerabilities that come with providing offshore contractors with access to private data and secure systems. The alleged misuse of StubHub’s systems by employees highlights the challenges faced by companies in safeguarding customer information while managing global operations.

“These individuals are accused of exploiting their positions to steal tickets to some of the most sought-after events and resell them for personal gain,” DA Katz said. “This case demonstrates the reach of cybercrime and the importance of partnerships between law enforcement and private companies to protect consumers.”

The investigation began after StubHub alerted authorities to suspicious activities. Both defendants could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted on the most serious charges. They are scheduled to return to court on March 7 as the investigation continues to uncover other potential accomplices.

Authorities have urged anyone who believes they may have been a victim of the scheme to contact the Queens District Attorney’s Cyber Crimes team.

