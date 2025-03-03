Private sector dominates Jamaica’s BPO space, driving economic growth

Jamaica’s Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) sector has undergone a remarkable transformation, evolving from a modest operation in the Montego Bay Free Zone to a major pillar of the island’s economy.

The sector now occupies over three million square feet of space, with private sector investment controlling 67% of that space — a significant shift that highlights the rising influence of private businesses in the industry.

This means that about two-thirds of all the office buildings, call centers, and facilities used for BPO operations in Jamaica are rented, built, or owned by private companies rather than by the government. This shift underscores that the rapid growth of the sector is being driven mainly by private investment and entrepreneurship rather than public sector funding.

Gloria Henry, Vice President of BPO and Logistics at the Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ), emphasized this point during the media launch for the Global Services Association of Jamaica’s (GSAJ) ‘Outsource to Jamaica’ (O2J) Conference at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel. “We’re pleased to see that the private sector is the largest provider of facilities in BPO in Jamaica. So of the three million square feet of space, the public sector is only 33 per cent,” Henry noted.

“We invested in and supported the transition of this industry into higher value services, from a purely traditional business where we used to pick up boxes at Air Jamaica, process them in the free zone and hurry to catch the next flight out of Jamaica, to where we manage businesses across the world from right here in Jamaica,” she added.

The BPO industry, which employs tens of thousands of Jamaicans, has expanded beyond traditional customer service roles to include higher-value services like finance, healthcare, and IT support. The PAJ’s investments in infrastructure have also helped the sector transition from basic operations to managing complex business services for clients worldwide.

Jamaica’s strategic location and skilled workforce, combined with a surge in private investment, have solidified its status as a leading BPO destination in the Caribbean.

The upcoming Outsource to Jamaica Conference, set for April 11 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre, aims to further spotlight the sector’s potential under the theme: ‘Driving Excellence’.