BusinessNewsCaribbean

Private sector dominates Jamaica’s BPO space, driving economic growth

Jamaica BP sector
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Jamaica’s Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) sector has undergone a remarkable transformation, evolving from a modest operation in the Montego Bay Free Zone to a major pillar of the island’s economy.

The sector now occupies over three million square feet of space, with private sector investment controlling 67% of that space — a significant shift that highlights the rising influence of private businesses in the industry.

This means that about two-thirds of all the office buildings, call centers, and facilities used for BPO operations in Jamaica are rented, built, or owned by private companies rather than by the government. This shift underscores that the rapid growth of the sector is being driven mainly by private investment and entrepreneurship rather than public sector funding.

Gloria Henry, Vice President of BPO and Logistics at the Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ), emphasized this point during the media launch for the Global Services Association of Jamaica’s (GSAJ) ‘Outsource to Jamaica’ (O2J) Conference at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel. “We’re pleased to see that the private sector is the largest provider of facilities in BPO in Jamaica. So of the three million square feet of space, the public sector is only 33 per cent,” Henry noted.

“We invested in and supported the transition of this industry into higher value services, from a purely traditional business where we used to pick up boxes at Air Jamaica, process them in the free zone and hurry to catch the next flight out of Jamaica, to where we manage businesses across the world from right here in Jamaica,” she added.

- Advertisement -

The BPO industry, which employs tens of thousands of Jamaicans, has expanded beyond traditional customer service roles to include higher-value services like finance, healthcare, and IT support. The PAJ’s investments in infrastructure have also helped the sector transition from basic operations to managing complex business services for clients worldwide.

Jamaica’s strategic location and skilled workforce, combined with a surge in private investment, have solidified its status as a leading BPO destination in the Caribbean.

The upcoming Outsource to Jamaica Conference, set for April 11 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre, aims to further spotlight the sector’s potential under the theme: ‘Driving Excellence’.

More Stories

Finance Minister tells oil conference Guyana is the place to invest

Finance Minister tells oil conference Guyana is the place to invest

Guyana’s Finance Minister, Dr. Ashni Singh, speaking at the recently concluded Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo, emphasized the country’s growing prominence as...
Jamaican Teachers Sent on Forced Early Retirement Recalled After Intervention

Jamaican teachers sent on forced early retirement recalled after intervention

The Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA) has accused the Government of violating the law by forcing teachers into early retirement before reaching the legal retirement...
Colombian Woman who bit Bahamian immigration officer ordered to pay compensation

Colombian Woman who bit Bahamian immigration officer ordered to pay compensation

NASSAU, Bahamas, – A Colombian woman was ordered to compensate a Bahamian immigration officer and a security officer after she bit them while they...
Haiti Police Raid Gang Leader’s Stronghold in Port-au-Prince

Haiti police raid gang leader’s stronghold in Port-au-Prince

A Haitian National Police (PNH) operation in the Delmas 6 neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, a stronghold of notorious gang leader Jimmy “Barbecue” Chérizier, led to...
skype

Microsoft announces closure of Skype after two decades

Skype, the video-calling service that once boasted hundreds of millions of users worldwide, will shut down in May, its owner, Microsoft, has confirmed. The announcement...
Jamaica elections Don Anderson poll

Nearly half of Jamaicans unhappy with country’s direction, poll reveals

A recent island-wide survey suggests that nearly half of Jamaicans believe the country is on the wrong track, revealing a nation divided on its...
Dr. Tiffany Fagan-Carpenter Jamaica

Low literacy levels in Jamaica fuel public health crisis, warns expert

Health illiteracy is posing a severe threat to public health in Jamaica and across the wider Caribbean, limiting people's ability to understand and apply...
ExxonMobil Guyana oil

US and CARICOM condemn Venezuelan threats to oil vessel in Guyana waters

The United States and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) have condemned Venezuela's actions after its naval vessels threatened ExxonMobil's oil platform in Guyana’s waters. U.S. Secretary...
Sint Maarten Monitors Bird Flu Developments Amid Global Concerns

Sint Maarten monitors bird flu developments amid global concerns

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) in Sint Maarten is actively monitoring developments related to the spread of Avian Influenza (H5N1), commonly known as bird...
Venezuelan Military Incursion in Guyana's Waters Raises Alarm

Venezuelan military incursion in Guyana’s waters raises alarm

The Government of Guyana has raised concerns with the international community regarding recent threats posed by the Venezuelan military against oil production vessels operating...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Bronx attorney immigration fraud

Bronx attorney jailed for immigration fraud targeting Caribbean immigrants

Skip to content