Jamaica records lowest murder rate since 2000, PM Holness credits JCF reforms

Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness.
Prime Minister Andrew Holness.
By Sheri-kae McLeod

February 2025 saw Jamaica record just 47 murders—the lowest monthly figure in 25 years—according to Prime Minister Dr. Andrew Holness.

In an article written by him and published in the Jamaica Observer addressing the nation’s crime situation, Holness highlighted this drop as a sign of progress in the fight against violent crime. However, this development comes amid rising tensions between law enforcement and human rights advocates, who have criticized the police for a surge in fatal shootings.

Holness credited the decrease in murders to the government’s “relentless efforts” to tackle crime through enhanced intelligence gathering, targeted operations, and legislative reforms.

Holness emphasized that his administration has allocated unprecedented levels of funding to the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), averaging J$9.7 billion annually—three times the amount spent by the previous administration. He noted that these resources were essential for restoring and upgrading outdated infrastructure, improving transport capabilities, and replacing deteriorated equipment. The Prime Minister also highlighted the impact of Project ROC, launched in 2019, which has facilitated the refurbishment and construction of police facilities across the island.

The Prime Minister also responded to criticisms surrounding the government’s crime-fighting strategies, stating that while challenges remain, the reduction in murders demonstrates that the current approach is yielding results. He reassured citizens that the government remains committed to addressing the root causes of crime, including poverty and unemployment, while maintaining a firm stance against organized crime and gang violence.

Meanwhile, Jamaica’s Police Commissioner, Dr. Kevin Blake, delivered a firm response to criticisms from human rights group Jamaicans for Justice (JFJ) over the rising number of fatal police shootings, declaring that law enforcement will not back down from confronting violent criminals. “When the police come for you, do not raise your weapons against us. Lay down your weapons and have your day in court!” he urged. However, he made it clear that officers would not retreat from confrontations.

“Should you choose the foolish option of challenging us with lethal force, know this: I do not train my police to lose. We have the superior training and firepower to ensure that we win every time,” he declared.

The Commissioner’s comments came in response to JFJ’s alarm over what it described as a troubling surge in police killings. The advocacy group highlighted that the year-to-date figure of 50 fatal shootings is more than double the 19 recorded during the same period in 2024.

While acknowledging the concerns raised by JFJ, Blake questioned whether the organization was prioritizing public safety or its own relevance.

“Yes, we agree – we need to have fewer fatal shootings,” he said. “And so I call upon JFJ to demonstrate to the public that your care is more for the well-being of our citizens and less for the relevance of your organization.”

As debates continue over the balance between crime-fighting efforts and human rights, the government is expected to unveil additional measures aimed at sustaining the decline in murders. Holness called for national unity and cooperation with security forces to build on February’s record-low figures.

