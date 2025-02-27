‘I don’t train my force to lose,’ says Jamaica’s police chief amid police killing concerns

Jamaica’s Police Commissioner, Dr. Kevin Blake, has delivered a firm response to criticisms from human rights group Jamaicans for Justice (JFJ) over the rising number of fatal police shootings, declaring that law enforcement will not back down from confronting violent criminals.

Blake emphasized that police officers do not seek violent encounters but will not hesitate to defend themselves and the public when necessary. He pointed out that many individuals detained by the police had made the “smarter choice” by surrendering instead of engaging in gun battles.

In a firm message to criminal elements, the Commissioner issued a direct warning against engaging police officers with deadly force.

“When the police come for you, do not raise your weapons against us. Lay down your weapons and have your day in court!” he urged. However, he made it clear that officers would not back down from confrontations.

“Should you choose the foolish option of challenging us with lethal force, know this: I do not train my police to lose. We have the superior training and firepower to ensure that we win every time,” he declared.

- Advertisement -

Balancing crime fighting and human rights

The Commissioner’s comments come in response to JFJ’s alarm over what it describes as a troubling surge in police killings. The advocacy group highlighted that the year-to-date figure of 50 fatal shootings is more than double the 19 recorded during the same period in 2024.

While acknowledging the concerns raised by JFJ, Blake questioned whether the organization was prioritizing public safety or its own relevance.

“Yes, we agree – we need to have fewer fatal shootings,” he said. “And so I call upon JFJ to demonstrate to the public that your care is more for the well-being of our citizens and less for the relevance of your organization.”

Fatal police confrontations have been particularly frequent in gang-controlled areas like Spanish Town, where authorities have imposed curfews twice since January in efforts to curb violence. The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Blake reiterated, remains committed to protecting communities and ensuring that criminals are not left to “hold communities at ransom and in constant fear.”