Jamaica on track for historic low murder rate, says Minister Chang

Jamaica could be on track to record fewer than 1,000 murders in a single year for the first time in recent history, as the country’s homicide rate continues to plummet.

National Security Minister Dr. Horace Chang revealed that as of Thursday morning, Jamaica had seen a 30.7% decline in murders since the start of the year—a record-breaking reduction.

“I look at those statistics regularly and I can say today, nationally, we are 30.7 per cent behind. It’s the first time we are going to hit 30 per cent. If we maintain that, we’ll go below the target 1,000,” Dr. Chang said while addressing police officers at a leadership training graduation in Montego Bay.

February 2025 saw Jamaica record just 47 murders—the lowest monthly figure in 25 years, according to Prime Minister Dr. Andrew Holness.

The steep decline in homicides marks a significant shift for Jamaica, a country that has struggled with high crime rates for decades. The reduction has been particularly evident in the Area One Police Division—which covers Trelawny, St. James, Hanover, and Westmoreland—where murders have dropped more than in any other region over the past year.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Glenford Miller confirmed the downward trend, noting that St. James had already recorded a historic drop in murders last year, and that momentum has carried into 2025.

“Every division in Area One is seeing a reduction in murders,” ACP Miller stated. “This is the highest drop in any area of the Jamaica Constabulary Force.”

The security minister pointed out that the sharp decline in homicides began last August and, if sustained, could see Area One recording as few as 100 murders by the end of the year.

While challenges remain, the dramatic reduction in killings signals progress in Jamaica’s ongoing fight against crime. If the trend continues, 2025 could mark a turning point in the nation’s security landscape.