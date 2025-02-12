IMA Grenada becomes title sponsor of National Relay Meet

The Investment Migration Agency of Grenada (IMA) has been announced as the title sponsor of the National Relay Meet, now officially renamed the IMA National Relay Meet.

In partnership with the Grenada Athletic Association (GAA), the Ministry of Sports, and Puma, IMA Grenada’s $75,000 sponsorship underscores its commitment to sports development and youth empowerment.

IMA Grenada has long been a supporter of local athletics, recognizing sports as a key driver of personal and national growth. “For us, this sponsorship goes beyond financial support—it is about investing in the future of our young people,” said Rea Burke, IMA Grenada’s marketing and communications officer. “We believe that initiatives like the IMA National Relay Meet provide a powerful platform for personal growth and national pride.”

The agency has previously backed major sporting events such as CARIFTA and Intercol, and the IMA National Relay Meet brings an exciting new element with financial rewards for victorious teams. In addition, the event will introduce the IMA Vibe Champion Award, a fun and interactive prize recognizing the most spirited and best-dressed spectator, with the winner receiving $500.

Deputy CEO of IMA Grenada, Karline Purcell, emphasized the broader impact of the sponsorship. “Sport is one of the most powerful vehicles for personal and national development,” she said. “At IMA Grenada, we recognize that investing in athletics is part of investing in the future of our nation. This initiative is about celebrating talent while also creating pathways for young people to realize their full potential.”

IMA Grenada remains dedicated to fostering youth development and looks forward to a dynamic and memorable IMA National Relay Meet. The agency expressed gratitude to its partners for their collaboration in making the event a success.