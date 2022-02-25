Haitian Journalist killed during protest for higher minimum wage

Haitian journalist, Maxihen Lazzare was shot and killed Wednesday as he covered a protest by textile workers calling for a higher minimum wage than was announced by the government earlier in the week.

Lazzare was a photojournalist with Roi des Infos, a local digital media company.

Three other journalists Sony Laurore of Laurore News TV, Yves Moise of RCH 2000 and Alvarez Destined from Lakay TV, were also injured, two of them by bullets.

Haiti’s prime Minister Dr. Ariel Henry has condemned the killing of the journalist.

While committing to guarantee the freedom to demonstrate, in compliance with the law and republican values, the government recalls the responsibility of public authorities to ensure order and security with a view to restoring peace.

“I deplore the death of the journalist, which occurred during workers’ demonstrations on Wednesday. I also condemn the violence that has caused injuries. I offer my condolences to the family of the deceased, as well as to the other victims of these brutal acts,” Henry said in a statement.

On Monday, Haiti announced an increase in the minimum wages less than a week after police used teargas to disperse textile workers who took to the streets to demand an increase in their minimum wages.

The workers were demanding a 300 per cent increase in the minimum wage, which is now 500 Gourdes (One Gourde=US$0.009 cents) per eight-hour working day in addition to other social benefits, such as transport and food subsidies.

The Council of Ministers met last Sunday and agreed to increase the minimum wage for different categories of workers ranging from 440 to 770 Gourdes.

The textile workers have refused to accept the minimum wage of 685 Gourdes demanding a minimum daily wage of 1,500 Gourdes.

Media reports said heavily armed men in a vehicle opened fire on the demonstrators. There were also reports that several people were injured by gunfire from individuals wearing police uniforms and traveling in a vehicle without license plates.

Before the shooting, police had used tear gas to try and push back protesters who were throwing stones.

Wednesday’s protest was the third consecutive day that the textile workers took to the streets barricading the main roads with piles of burning tires.

Last week, Senate President, Joseph Lambert, called for an independent investigation into the circumstances that led to police officers using teargas to break up a demonstration by textile workers who had been seeking an increase in wages.

In a letter sent to Frantz Elbé, the Director General of the National Police of Haiti, Lambert said he was dismayed at the strong manner in which the police had intervened to break up the demonstration by the textile workers, who had been demonstrating peacefully.

Lambert called on Elbé to launch an investigation into the matter and “take the corresponding” actions as a result of the findings.

Secretary General of the Autonomous Center of Haitian Workers Fignolé Saint Cyr, said the minimum wage in Haiti had not been readjusted since November 1, 2019.

Economist Joseph Harold Pierre said while he believes the daily minimum wage should be between 900 and 1,700 Gourdes, he acknowledges also that the state cannot meet such an increase.

