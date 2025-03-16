Guyanese nationals among six arrested in massive cocaine bust off West Africa

Four Guyanese nationals are among six crew members arrested after authorities discovered 6.3 tonnes of cocaine aboard a Guyana-flagged vessel off the West African coast, the Ministry of Home Affairs confirmed Sunday.

The vessel, identified as the Solo, was intercepted by French authorities following a request for permission from the Government of Guyana. According to the Ministry, the authorization was granted in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU).

“A subsequent search of the vessel led to the discovery of 6.3 tonnes of cocaine packaged in bales. The vessel’s crew—comprised of one Colombian, one Dominican, and four Guyanese nationals—has been detained, and investigations are actively underway,” the Ministry stated.

The Government of Guyana reaffirmed its commitment to international cooperation in combating transnational organized crime, particularly narcotics trafficking. CANU officials emphasized that the bust was the result of ongoing collaborative efforts with multiple international agencies.

The interception comes amid heightened scrutiny on drug trafficking routes linked to the region. Earlier this week, authorities in Trinidad and Tobago seized a large quantity of cocaine aboard a vessel that had traveled from Guyana and was en route to St. Maarten. The vessel reportedly remained in Trinidad and Tobago for nearly two weeks before the drugs were discovered.

- Advertisement -

Investigations into both cases remain ongoing.