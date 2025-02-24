Guyana’s Gas-to-Energy project faces delays amid arbitration

Guyana’s ambitious Gas-to-Energy (GTE) project, aimed at cutting electricity costs and driving economic growth, is facing delays due to an ongoing arbitration process and equipment delivery setbacks.

The $2 billion project, which will utilize the country’s natural gas resources, hit a roadblock earlier this year when a dispute arose between the Government of Guyana and contractor Lindsayca/CH4 over a $50 million claim related to project commencement delays. A ruling mandated confidentiality over the dispute, with both parties given 28 days to decide on arbitration.

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, stated that a decision on arbitration will be made before the end of the month. While financial implications remain uncertain, he assured that the government is working to minimize delays and push the project forward.

“We’re planning full steam ahead for the project; it might be with a delay, but it is happening,” Jagdeo emphasized.

Meanwhile, the government has shortlisted Siemens Energy to operate and manage the power plant at Wales, Region Three, citing the German company’s expertise as a key factor in ensuring reliable performance and reduced operational challenges. Negotiations are also underway to select a firm to oversee the natural gas liquids (NGL) facility, which will process and distribute by-products like cooking gas and fertilizer.

The GTE project includes a pipeline, power plant, NGL facility, and power distribution upgrades. US-based CH4 Lindsayca is building the integrated facility for $759 million, while Kalpataru Projects International Limited is constructing transmission lines. ExxonMobil Guyana has already completed a pipeline transporting natural gas from the Stabroek Block’s Liza oilfield to Wales.

In a major boost, Guyana recently secured a $527 million loan from the U.S. Export-Import (EXIM) Bank to support the project’s development. Despite setbacks, the government remains committed to delivering this transformative energy initiative.