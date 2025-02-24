NewsCaribbeanGuyana

Guyana’s Gas-to-Energy project faces delays amid arbitration

Guyana Gas-to-Energy project
By Joanne Clark

Guyana’s ambitious Gas-to-Energy (GTE) project, aimed at cutting electricity costs and driving economic growth, is facing delays due to an ongoing arbitration process and equipment delivery setbacks.

The $2 billion project, which will utilize the country’s natural gas resources, hit a roadblock earlier this year when a dispute arose between the Government of Guyana and contractor Lindsayca/CH4 over a $50 million claim related to project commencement delays. A ruling mandated confidentiality over the dispute, with both parties given 28 days to decide on arbitration.

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, stated that a decision on arbitration will be made before the end of the month. While financial implications remain uncertain, he assured that the government is working to minimize delays and push the project forward.

Yvette-Colbourne-278x90

“We’re planning full steam ahead for the project; it might be with a delay, but it is happening,” Jagdeo emphasized.

Meanwhile, the government has shortlisted Siemens Energy to operate and manage the power plant at Wales, Region Three, citing the German company’s expertise as a key factor in ensuring reliable performance and reduced operational challenges. Negotiations are also underway to select a firm to oversee the natural gas liquids (NGL) facility, which will process and distribute by-products like cooking gas and fertilizer.

- Advertisement -

The GTE project includes a pipeline, power plant, NGL facility, and power distribution upgrades. US-based CH4 Lindsayca is building the integrated facility for $759 million, while Kalpataru Projects International Limited is constructing transmission lines. ExxonMobil Guyana has already completed a pipeline transporting natural gas from the Stabroek Block’s Liza oilfield to Wales.

In a major boost, Guyana recently secured a $527 million loan from the U.S. Export-Import (EXIM) Bank to support the project’s development. Despite setbacks, the government remains committed to delivering this transformative energy initiative.

More Stories

CARICOM Martinique

Martinique moves closer to CARICOM associate membership

The French overseas territory of Martinique has taken a major step toward becoming an associate member of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) after officially acceding...
More Kenyan soldiers arrive in Haiti

Kenyan officer killed in Haiti during anti-gang mission

The Kenya-led Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission has suffered its first casualty, with an officer succumbing to injuries sustained during an anti-gang operation in...
political bruce golding

Bruce Golding defends police as JFJ sounds alarm over surge in fatal shootings

Former Prime Minister Bruce Golding has urged Jamaicans for Justice (JFJ) to examine the circumstances behind police fatal shootings before condemning the security forces. Since...
Winston Anderson

Jamaican Justice Winston Anderson to be appointed president of the CCJ

Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders have endorsed the recommendation of the Regional Judicial and Legal Services Commission (RJLSC) to appoint Jamaican-born jurist Justice Winston Anderson...
Christopher 'Dudus' Coke

Jamaican drug kingpin Christopher ‘Dudus’ Coke granted early release from US prison

Jamaican drug kingpin Christopher ‘Dudus’ Coke has had 17 months shaved off his 23-year prison sentence in the United States, with the possibility of...
Dr. Keith Rowley CARICOM summit

CARICOM leaders bid farewell to Trinidad PM Keith Rowley

Caribbean leaders have paid glowing tribute to Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley, as he made his final appearance at a CARICOM...
saint lucia independence day

Saint Lucia celebrates 46 years of independence with pride and festivities

Saint Lucia marks its 46th anniversary of independence today, February 22, with a day of national pride and celebration. Citizens across the island are...
donald trump

Caribbean leaders will invite US President Donald Trump to the region

Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders are seeking to invite U.S. President Donald Trump to visit the region for discussions on U.S.-Caribbean relations, Antigua and Barbuda...
Founder of Haiti orphanage Michael Geilenfeld convicted in US court of abusing minors

Founder of Haiti orphanage Michael Geilenfeld convicted in US court of abusing minors

MIAMI — A jury in Miami has convicted Michael Geilenfeld, the founder of an orphanage in Haiti, of sexually abusing boys at his facility...
Trinidad police recover 600 military-grade ammunition in Couva

Trinidad police recover 600 military-grade ammunition in Couva

Police from the Trinidad Police Service uncovered 600 rounds of military-grade ammunition after an overnight stakeout at an empty lot in Couva, though no...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
CARICOM Martinique

Martinique moves closer to CARICOM associate membership

Skip to content