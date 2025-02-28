NewsCaribbeanJamaica

Google Translate adds Jamaican Patois as supported language

By Sheri-kae McLeod

Jamaican Patois has achieved a new level of global recognition with its inclusion on Google Translate as a supported language, marking a significant step in language accessibility and cultural preservation. This addition, part of Google’s expansion of over 100 new languages, highlights the growing influence of Jamaican speech and the importance of its documentation.

For decades, Jamaican Patois has faced stigma, often dismissed as an informal dialect rather than a structured language. However, media personality and children’s book author Amashika Lorne, who has long advocated for the language to gain more recognition, sees this as a transformative moment.

“When we think of our Jamaican culture, certainly our language is a key feature that continues to fascinate everyone. When foreigners meet us, they want to hear up close and personal what they have been hearing in the songs for decades, our viral videos, etc., and have the opportunity to learn from us.”

She also emphasizes that Google’s decision reflects the global reach of Jamaicans, both on the island and in the diaspora.

“I’m very happy to see the addition of Jamaican Patois to the new list of 110 languages on Google Translate, as it shows that they (1) recognize the cultural influence of Jamaicans and (2) understand the power of documenting and preserving the world in which we live and enabling greater interconnectivity amongst us.”

Real-world impact: Tourism and technology

Beyond cultural pride, the addition of Patois to Google Translate has practical benefits, especially in Jamaica’s tourism industry—one of its largest foreign exchange earners, says Lorne.

“With Google Translate being free, this will help visitors while interacting with locals and immersing themselves as they visit the attractions, stores, restaurants, sporting events, concerts, markets, etc. You can easily activate the voice command feature for Google Translate to detect the dialect and translate to your mother tongue.”

However, Lorne reminds users that Google Translate relies on machine learning, meaning translations may not always be 100% accurate. Feedback from native speakers will be crucial in refining and improving the system over time.

Standardizing Jamaican Patois

While there is now a standardized way of writing Jamaican Patois, it has yet to be adopted by most Jamaicans or taught formally in schools. Lorne highlights the work of the Jamaican Language Unit (JLU) at the University of the West Indies Mona, and linguists like Professor Hubert Devonish, who developed the Cassidy-JLU Writing System, complete with grammatical rules, an alphabet, and syntax that qualify Patois as a legitimate language.

“I want to highlight that more has to be done, especially locally, to advance our official stance and acceptance for the language. The Jamaican Language Unit has developed the Cassidy-JLU Writing System, which meets the requirements to be considered a language. I would like us to be more open to taking this dialogue further and rally behind the work done by linguists and researchers to have a standardized version of our language.”

Lorne has actively contributed to the promotion and education of Patois, including through her Jamaican-themed children’s workbook, Chat Tu Mi & Colour. Many other stakeholders, including authors, linguists, and educators, have also pushed for greater acceptance of Patois. While Lorne acknowledges that some progress has been made toward greater recognition, she emphasizes that more work is needed to fully embrace and standardize Patois.

