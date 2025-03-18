NewsCaribbeanHaiti

Doctors Without Borders suspends operations again in Haiti

Doctors Without Borders suspends operations again in Haiti
Doctors Without Borders/ Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) strongly condemns the intentional opening of fire upon four of its vehicles while they were seeking safety for their staff amid escalating violence in Port au Prince, Haiti. The escalating violence close to the Turgeau Emergency Centre has forced MSF to suspend again its activities in the hospital on the 15th of March and evacuate all its teams as a precautionary measure. During one of the evacuation movements, the MSF-identified convoy was repeatedly and intentionally fired upon, despite prior coordination with authorities. While fortunately no one was killed, our staff suffered minor injuries.
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has once again suspended operations at its Turgeau Emergency Centre in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, following an alarming escalation of violence that directly endangered its staff.

The organization was forced to evacuate its personnel on March 15 after armed groups advanced dangerously close to the facility, turning the area into an active conflict zone.

During one of the evacuation movements, an MSF-identified convoy came under direct fire despite prior coordination with local authorities. The attack, which left staff with minor injuries, underscores the growing insecurity in Haiti and the blatant disregard for humanitarian organizations providing critical medical care.

“This attack serves as a stark reminder that no one is safe amidst the ongoing violence between armed groups and law enforcement,” said Benoit Vasseur, MSF’s country director for Haiti. “Despite our precautions, we have been targeted, and this is unacceptable. We urgently call on all parties to respect medical staff, facilities, and patients at all times.”

This marks the second time in less than four months that MSF has had to halt operations at the Turgeau Emergency Centre due to security concerns. The facility had only reopened on January 20, 2025, after a prior suspension in November 2024, following multiple attacks and threats against medical staff.

- Advertisement -

Before the latest suspension, MSF’s Turgeau team had treated hundreds of patients, including victims of gun violence. On March 12 alone, 27 people injured in the conflict sought care at the facility, including women and children. In February 2025, MSF conducted over 2,500 medical consultations and 400 physiotherapy sessions at the emergency center.

MSF has been providing emergency medical care in Turgeau since 2021 and continues to operate medical programs in other parts of Port-au-Prince and Haiti, focusing on maternal and newborn care, trauma treatment, severe burns, and care for survivors of sexual violence. However, the organization warns that sustaining these vital services depends on firm security guarantees from all parties involved in the conflict.

“We remain committed to reopening the Turgeau Emergency Centre as soon as the situation allows us to do so safely,” Vasseur emphasized.

MSF has been working in Haiti for over 30 years, offering essential healthcare services regardless of origin, religion, or political affiliation. The latest violence raises urgent questions about the future of humanitarian efforts in the country as insecurity continues to threaten those providing life-saving aid.

 

More Stories

Haiti

Armed gangs in Haiti attack three news outlets in coordinated assault

Armed gangs launched coordinated attacks on three major media outlets in Haiti's capital over the weekend, escalating concerns over press freedom and the government's...
Yashika Graham )

Jamaican Poet Yashika Graham shortlisted for 2025 OCM Bocas Prize for Poetry

Acclaimed Jamaican poet Yashika Graham has earned a coveted spot on the shortlist for the 2025 OCM Bocas Prize for Poetry with her debut...
Antigua Barbuda aerial

Antigua and Barbuda’s economy surpasses pre-pandemic levels, driven by tourism

Antigua and Barbuda’s economy continues its post-pandemic rebound, with real output surpassing pre-pandemic levels in 2024. Growth was estimated at 4.3%, fueled by a strong...
Guyana to begin Construction on seven new hospitals

Guyana aims to become regional pharmaceutical, vaccine manufacturing hub

The future of Guyana’s healthcare system is taking shape with ambitious plans to build six new hospitals, modernize outdated regulations, and establish the country...
Grenada’s Opposition leader Dr Keith Mitchell says he will not be seeking re-election

Former Grenada Prime Minister Keith Mitchell collapses during political meeting

Former Grenadian Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell collapsed on Monday evening while addressing supporters of the New National Party (NNP) at a political meeting...
Suriname Joins World Bank's International Development Association as Newest Member

Local World Bank employees in Jamaica now exempt from income tax

In a move that reinforces Jamaica’s relationship with the World Bank, the Senate passed legislation on March 14 exempting locally recruited World Bank employees...
Vishnu Dhanpaul Trinidad cabinet

New Trinidad PM Stuart Young announces new cabinet appointments

Newly-appointed Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Stuart Young has unveiled his Cabinet, introducing several new appointments while retaining many key ministers. The official announcement...
Bahamas Health Minister

Bahamas Health Minister defends Cuban health workers amid US criticism

Health Minister Dr. Michael Darville has defended the presence of Cuban health workers in The Bahamas, emphasizing their crucial role in the country’s optometry...
Trinidad Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley

Dr. Keith Rowley calls for Trinidad to leave Privy Council in final address as PM

Former Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley used his final address in office to make a passionate case for Trinidad and Tobago’s exit from the...
Stuart Young

Stuart Young sworn in as Trinidad and Tobago’s 8th Prime Minister

In a historic ceremony at the President's House this morning, Stuart Young was sworn in as the 8th Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago,...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Haiti

Armed gangs in Haiti attack three news outlets in coordinated assault

Skip to content