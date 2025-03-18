Doctors Without Borders suspends operations again in Haiti

Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has once again suspended operations at its Turgeau Emergency Centre in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, following an alarming escalation of violence that directly endangered its staff.

The organization was forced to evacuate its personnel on March 15 after armed groups advanced dangerously close to the facility, turning the area into an active conflict zone.

During one of the evacuation movements, an MSF-identified convoy came under direct fire despite prior coordination with local authorities. The attack, which left staff with minor injuries, underscores the growing insecurity in Haiti and the blatant disregard for humanitarian organizations providing critical medical care.

“This attack serves as a stark reminder that no one is safe amidst the ongoing violence between armed groups and law enforcement,” said Benoit Vasseur, MSF’s country director for Haiti. “Despite our precautions, we have been targeted, and this is unacceptable. We urgently call on all parties to respect medical staff, facilities, and patients at all times.”

This marks the second time in less than four months that MSF has had to halt operations at the Turgeau Emergency Centre due to security concerns. The facility had only reopened on January 20, 2025, after a prior suspension in November 2024, following multiple attacks and threats against medical staff.

Before the latest suspension, MSF’s Turgeau team had treated hundreds of patients, including victims of gun violence. On March 12 alone, 27 people injured in the conflict sought care at the facility, including women and children. In February 2025, MSF conducted over 2,500 medical consultations and 400 physiotherapy sessions at the emergency center.

MSF has been providing emergency medical care in Turgeau since 2021 and continues to operate medical programs in other parts of Port-au-Prince and Haiti, focusing on maternal and newborn care, trauma treatment, severe burns, and care for survivors of sexual violence. However, the organization warns that sustaining these vital services depends on firm security guarantees from all parties involved in the conflict.

“We remain committed to reopening the Turgeau Emergency Centre as soon as the situation allows us to do so safely,” Vasseur emphasized.

MSF has been working in Haiti for over 30 years, offering essential healthcare services regardless of origin, religion, or political affiliation. The latest violence raises urgent questions about the future of humanitarian efforts in the country as insecurity continues to threaten those providing life-saving aid.