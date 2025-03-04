Delroy Williams recommended to succeed Mike Henry in Jamaica’s next general election

The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Secretariat has recommended former Kingston mayor Delroy Williams to replace veteran politician Mike Henry as the party’s standard bearer in Clarendon Central for the next general election, due by September 2025.

Williams, who is currently the deputy mayor of Kingston and councillor for the Seiveright Gardens Division in St Andrew West Central, was the sole applicant for the position. In a statement, the JLP Secretariat praised his organisational skills and noted that he has garnered “widespread support in the constituency,” adding that his leadership would “enhance the legacy of the Jamaica Labour Party in Clarendon.”

Mike Henry, 89, a JLP stalwart who has represented Clarendon Central since 1980, previously announced that he would not seek re-election, marking the end of an era in Jamaican politics. His decision followed similar announcements by other JLP veterans, including Karl Samuda and Audley Shaw, as revealed by JLP General Secretary Dr. Horace Chang last year.

Henry’s political career has been defined by resilience and dedication. In 1976, he survived a shooting during an election campaign and went on to win his seat the following year, maintaining an unbroken streak since then. Throughout his tenure, Henry held several key government roles, including Minister of Information, Minister of Tourism and Culture, Minister of Works, and Minister of Transportation and Mining. He is also widely respected for his advocacy for reparations related to Jamaica’s history of slavery and colonialism.

The recommendation of Delroy Williams comes amid previous uncertainty about Henry’s successor, particularly after Henry endorsed May Pen Mayor Joel Williams for the position. Both the deputy mayor and Joel Williams had initially expressed interest in the seat, fueling speculation within party circles.

With the JLP Secretariat’s backing, Delroy Williams appears poised to lead the party’s efforts in Clarendon Central, aiming to build on Henry’s substantial legacy in the constituency.