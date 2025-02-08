Dancehall artiste Kiprich among persons of interest named by St. Catherine North Police

Dancehall entertainer Kiprich, whose given name is Marlon Plunkett, has been named among several men listed as persons of interest by the St. Catherine North police this evening.

Authorities said the entertainer and the nine other individuals may be able to assist in investigations into multiple incidents across the parish.

The police are urging the men to surrender immediately to the Spanish Town Police Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB). Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Spanish Town Police CIB at 876-984-2305 or 876-984-4490.

Spanish Town has been plagued by violence since January, prompting heightened security measures and increased police presence in affected areas.

Earlier this week, a 48-hour curfew was in place in sections of Ellerslie Pen and Tawes Meadows following the fatal police shooting of an alleged gang leader identified as “AD,” a reputed member of the One Order Gang. That curfew, which commenced at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, ended at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5.

- Advertisement -

A second curfew was implemented on Friday, affecting Oxford Road, Railway, Dela Vega City, Port Henderson (Okra Lane), and Dallas Lane. This measure, prompted by ongoing violence, began at 6:00 p.m. on February 7 and will remain in effect until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 9.

The curfews cover areas where the listed persons of interest reside and come in the wake of escalating tensions between law enforcement and residents earlier today.

Tensions flared this morning when residents mounted roadblocks near Okra Lane and Dela Vega City to protest the fatal police shooting of two brothers along the Spanish Town Bypass on Thursday. Protesters claimed the men were killed in cold blood, but police reports indicate the men opened fire first, resulting in a shootout. Two firearms were allegedly recovered at the scene.

Authorities continue to call for cooperation from the public as they work to restore order.