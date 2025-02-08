NewsCaribbeanJamaica

Dancehall artiste Kiprich among persons of interest named by St. Catherine North Police

Kiprich
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Dancehall entertainer Kiprich, whose given name is Marlon Plunkett, has been named among several men listed as persons of interest by the St. Catherine North police this evening.

Authorities said the entertainer and the nine other individuals may be able to assist in investigations into multiple incidents across the parish.

The police are urging the men to surrender immediately to the Spanish Town Police Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB). Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Spanish Town Police CIB at 876-984-2305 or 876-984-4490.

Spanish Town has been plagued by violence since January, prompting heightened security measures and increased police presence in affected areas.

Earlier this week, a 48-hour curfew was in place in sections of Ellerslie Pen and Tawes Meadows following the fatal police shooting of an alleged gang leader identified as “AD,” a reputed member of the One Order Gang. That curfew, which commenced at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, ended at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5.

- Advertisement -

A second curfew was implemented on Friday, affecting Oxford Road, Railway, Dela Vega City, Port Henderson (Okra Lane), and Dallas Lane. This measure, prompted by ongoing violence, began at 6:00 p.m. on February 7 and will remain in effect until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 9.

The curfews cover areas where the listed persons of interest reside and come in the wake of escalating tensions between law enforcement and residents earlier today.

Tensions flared this morning when residents mounted roadblocks near Okra Lane and Dela Vega City to protest the fatal police shooting of two brothers along the Spanish Town Bypass on Thursday. Protesters claimed the men were killed in cold blood, but police reports indicate the men opened fire first, resulting in a shootout. Two firearms were allegedly recovered at the scene.

Authorities continue to call for cooperation from the public as they work to restore order.

More Stories

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Sean Paul

Sean Paul releases new dancehall single ‘Nah Follow Dem’

Skip to content