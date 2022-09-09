USAID establishes permanent presence in Trinidad and Tobago

The United States Agency for International Development Mission to the Eastern and Southern Caribbean (USAID/ESC) has formally launched a satellite office in Trinidad and Tobago at the US Embassy in Port of Spain.

The new office is part of USAID/ESC’s regional office expansion to strengthen partnerships and programming at the local level.

USAID’s programming in Trinidad and Tobago will focus on financing for sustainable development, building resilience in areas such as adaptation to climate change and food security, and empowering youth through citizen security and education, to advance a safe, prosperous, and resilient Eastern Caribbean region.

Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs Senator Dr. Amery Browne welcomed USAID’s enhanced presence on the ground.

“USAID forms a critical part of the foreign policy of the United States and is mandated to administer foreign aid and development funding to certain countries. The United States viewed the establishment of a USAID office in Trinidad and Tobago as an opportunity to strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership between our two countries, as well as provide a regional base to service the wider Caribbean,” he said on Wednesday at reception to celebrate the opening, which was hosted by USAID for national stakeholders and development partners at the Hyatt Regency Hotel.

“Not only will Trinidad and Tobago benefit from a more formidable presence of the USAID, so too will our neighbors in the Caribbean.”

USAID/ESC Regional Representative Clinton D. White added that establishing an office in Trinidad will improve the working relationship with the government, partners, and other stakeholders, which will make for better programming.

He said that was an important step in achieving USAID/ESC’s goal to promote “a safe, prosperous, and resilient Caribbean region that supports its vulnerable populations withstands external shocks, and promotes accountable institutions, economic development, and private sector-led growth”.

US Chargé d’Affaires Shante Moore added: “Establishing the USAID presence as part of the US Embassy in Port of Spain brings to fruition a long process we undertook several years ago. USAID’s contributions in Trinidad and Tobago will bring additional resources, skills, and expertise to the U.S. presence in Trinidad and Tobago. It is further tangible evidence of our strong and enduring partnership and excellent relationship between the people and government of Trinidad and Tobago, and the people and government of the United States of America.”

USAID/ESC manages programs in 11 countries: Barbados where USAID is headquartered, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, The Bahamas, and Trinidad and Tobago.

CMC/