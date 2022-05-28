Commonwealth heads of public service to discuss sustainable development

Barbados Prime Minister, Mia Mottley, will address the three-day second biennial Pan Commonwealth Meeting of heads of public service and cabinet secretaries that takes place starting from June 6.

The virtual conference, which will be held under the theme “’ Frontiers of Government Performance Management: Towards Generally Accepted Performance Principles (GAPP)’, will also be addressed by the Prime Minister of Bhutan Lotay Tshering.

The London-based Commonwealth Secretariat said delegates will have the opportunity to review the commitments made at the inaugural meeting in March 2019, discuss a range of issues relating to public service governance, examine international best practices and available toolkits for enhancing government performance, and further accelerate the implementation of policies towards achieving the 2030 Agenda.

Commonwealth Secretary-General, Baroness Patricia Scotland, who will open the meeting, said the effectiveness of government administration is a key factor in the competitive and comparative advantage of nations.

“Countries with effective and efficient governments are well placed to succeed. The Commonwealth’s collective responsibility is the bond of trust between governments and the people they serve. My aim is to build a Commonwealth-wide network that advances good governance and encourages Commonwealth countries to work together from a position of strength.

“This meeting will be a great opportunity to discuss, share, and agree on strategies for sustaining effective performance in government, especially in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. It comes at the right time, helping governments to drive action to create a better environment for effective delivery and achieve their national development goals,” she added.

The Secretariat said the meeting will also provide an opportunity to review progress made in implementing these various commitments, identify challenges in the aftermath of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and further strengthen the collaboration among Commonwealth countries to foster ambitious new initiatives for successful government performance management systems.

CMC