US diplomat urges continued commitment to dealing with transnational criminal and terrorism offenses

The United States Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch, says there is a clear need for a robust response to prosecuting transnational criminal and terrorist offenses, pledging Washington’s assistance in helping Guyana in this regard.

“This tough response will be a deterrent to persons committing serious offenses, thereby offering greater security and stability for the region,” Lynch told the Guyana Civil Asset Recovery workshop that ended on Wednesday.

She said the United States government’s mission is in full alignment with the Guyana government’s asset recovery measures “as there is an urgent need to curb financial crimes and asset forfeiture is an important piece of that effort.

“Forfeiture takes the profit out of crime. It also serves as a deterrent to future crimes, allowing the government to deprive wrongdoers of the tools of their trade,” she added.

The diplomat acknowledged that Guyana has a mélange of legislation that provides for asset recovery, noting, however, “there is a need to build capacity on how to effectively implement and use these laws.”

She said the aim of the workshop is to do just that, adding “we come together to enhance our knowledge of the law and share regional and international best practices.

“This will build expertise in conviction-based and non-conviction-based asset recovery in Guyana. We hope that participants will leave the workshop with a shared sense of purpose, a vested interest in asset recovery, and an understanding of how to use the tools available to successfully prosecute financial crimes.”

The Guyana government is co-hosting the workshop with the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) and the National Center for State Courts (NCSC) team.

It allows for expert speakers from across the Caribbean, Canada, and the United Kingdom and is an initiative under the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative (CBSI) Anti-Crime Program.

The organizers said it is hoped the event will forge and strengthen partnerships, share best practices, and strengthen response to serious, transnational, and financial crimes.

Lynch said through the anti-crime program, the United States aims to help strengthen the capacity of the justice sector to respond effectively to criminal activity and ensure citizen security. She said the program takes a regional approach to tackle narcotics, trafficking, and other forms of serious organized crimes through asset recovery and robust anti-money laundering measures.

“The aim of criminals, especially of complex, organized crime networks, is the pursuit of financial profit. According to a 2017 report released by Global Financial Integrity, the global business of transnational crime is valued at around two trillion US dollars annually. These staggering figures highlight the scale of the economic cost of crime, but we know that the social cost is equally significant.”

Lynch said the social and economic cost of crime is magnified further in smaller countries like Guyana, noting that as some criminals launder the proceeds of their crimes, they find new and creative methods to do so.

CMC/