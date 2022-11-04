fbpx
US Coast Guard transfers Caribbean nationals to The Bahamas

By CMC News

The United States Coast Guard on Wednesday said the crew of its cutter Manowar transferred six nationals of The Bahamas, Jamaica, and Cuba to The Bahamas earlier this week following a rescue near Lake Worth Inlet, Florida.

A Chinese was also among those rescued.

The US Coast Guard said Cutter Resolute’s crew alerted Sector Miami watch standers of a suspected smuggling venture Sunday at about 12 miles east of Lake Worth Inlet.

Two people were taken into custody by US Homeland Security Investigations for further questioning, said the US Coast Guard, adding that no injuries were reported.

“The Coast Guard and our partners continue to patrol the Florida Straits, and Windward and Mona passages to help prevent loss of life,” said Lieutenant Commander Mark Cobb, an enforcement officer with the US Coast Guard Seventh District.

“Taking to the seas on rustic makeshift vessels, without safety gear or lifesaving equipment, is extremely dangerous,” he added.

CMC/

 

