Uninspiring start for West Indies at ICC U-19 World Cup

West Indies got off to an uninspiring start at the ICC Under-19 World Cup as they did not look the part in their first warm-up match against India on January 9 at the Guyana National Stadium.

India piled up 278 for six off their 50 overs behind half-centuries from Nishant Sindhu (78 not out) and captain Yash Dhull (52) a tally proved too much for the host team.

West Indies in reply

West Indies in reply could only muster 170 off 43 overs to go down by 108 runs despite a half century from opener Matthew Nandu 52 off 101 deliveries.

Nandu, who counted five fours, put on 30 for the first wicket with Shaqkere Parris (8) and another 30 for the third wicket with Jordan Johnson (10) before West Indies Under-19s collapsed from 65 for two in the 18th over – losing their next seven wickets for 74 runs in a dramatic slide.

Number 10 Johann Layne, better known for his fast bowling, then counter-attacked, however, smashing three fours and two sixes in 33 off 25 balls, which inspired a 31-run last wicket stand with Mckenny Clarke (five not out).

Off-spinners Manav Parakh (3-34) and Kaushal Tambe (3-30) both snatched three wickets apiece while fast bowler Garv Anil Sangwan (2-18) and left-arm spinner Aneeshwar Gautam (2-37) ended with two wickets each.

India at the crease

India had earlier recovered from a poor start when they slumped to 18 for two in the seventh over, to rebuild through Dhull, who punched half-dozen fours and two sixes from 67 balls and Nishant, who faced 76 deliveries and hit seven fours and three sixes.

Aradhya Yadav produced a cameo at number five, smashing four and five sixes off 40 balls.

West Indies Under-19s will face South Africa Under-19s in their final warm-up on January 12.

