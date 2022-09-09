fbpx
UK Parliament to engage Grenada MPs in training session

By Santana Salmon

Members of Parliament from Grenada’s Lower and Upper Houses will participate in a post-election seminar with parliamentarians from the United Kingdom later this month.

“The UK Branch of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) will be visiting Grenada to conduct a post-election seminar with parliamentarians here. This will be an information-sharing initiative partly due to the newness of the majority of parliamentarians following the June 23 general elections,” said an information activity notice from the Office of the British High Commission in Grenada.

Of the 15 members of the House of Representatives and 13 members of the Senate, 11 of them are returning members with parliamentary experience.

From the Government side, only Kerryne James, the member for St John’s constituency, and Ron Redhead, the member for St George’s Northeast, previously served in Parliament.

The September 13-15 sessions will be held at the Parliament building and will come two weeks after Parliament held its first session on August 31 following the polls.

The National Democratic Congress, led by Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell has nine seats in the 15-member House of Representatives, while former prime minister Dr. Keith Michell’s New National Party holds the other six seats.

The CPA UK has worked to support and strengthen parliamentary democracy across the Commonwealth since its establishment in 1911.

Its programs, according to its website, are intended to achieve improved parliamentary oversight, scrutiny, and representation.

CMC/

 

