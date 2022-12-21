Two Trinidadians charged with murder of ex-cop

Two Trinidadian men have been charged with the murder of businessman and former police officer Syed Mohammed who was gunned down outside his home last week.

Marcus Uriah Jacob, a 35-year-old handyman and laborer Daniel Harroo, 28, appeared in the Siparia First Magistrates’ Court to answer the charge.

They were also charged with possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm to endanger life, possession of ammunition, and possession of ammunition to endanger life.

Additionally, Jacob has been accused of driving a motor vehicle bearing false number plates.

Mohammed was in the front yard of his home on Katwaroo Trace, Penal in south Trinidad, around 9:15 a.m. on December 12 when a car pulled up next to him and a man armed with a handgun got out. The gunman approached the 46-year-old and shot him several times before driving off.

Police responding to the shooting intercepted a vehicle in which Jacob and Harroo were traveling and one Glock 17 pistol with six rounds of nine-millimeter ammunition was found. The two were arrested as suspects in Mohammed’s murder.

CMC/