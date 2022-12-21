fbpx
Two Trinidadians charged with murder of ex-cop

By CMC News

Two Trinidadian men have been charged with the murder of businessman and former police officer Syed Mohammed who was gunned down outside his home last week.

Marcus Uriah Jacob, a 35-year-old handyman and laborer Daniel Harroo, 28, appeared in the Siparia First Magistrates’ Court to answer the charge.

They were also charged with possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm to endanger life, possession of ammunition, and possession of ammunition to endanger life.

Additionally, Jacob has been accused of driving a motor vehicle bearing false number plates.

Mohammed was in the front yard of his home on Katwaroo Trace, Penal in south Trinidad, around 9:15 a.m. on December 12 when a car pulled up next to him and a man armed with a handgun got out. The gunman approached the 46-year-old and shot him several times before driving off.

Police responding to the shooting intercepted a vehicle in which Jacob and Harroo were traveling and one Glock 17 pistol with six rounds of nine-millimeter ammunition was found. The two were arrested as suspects in Mohammed’s murder.

CMC/

 

