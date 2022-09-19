Trinidadian Tariq Alli named IDB Caribbean General Manager and Jamaica Country Representative

Tariq Alli, a Trinidadian, has been named the new Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) country representative for Jamaica, following his appointment as general manager of the IDB’s Caribbean Country Department.

The Trinidadian has over 20 years’ experience in corporate finance, including debt capital markets, deal origination, syndication, and structuring, according to statement from the bank.

Tariq Alli, whose appointment took effect on September 1, previously held positions including assistant vice president and vice president across various indigenous financial institutions in Trinidad and Tobago before he joined the First Citizens Group in 2011.

He was head of Capital Markets and assistant general manager – Corporate & Investment Banking Unit at First Citizens Group.

He was most recently general manager – Corporate and Investment Banking Unit, where he was in charge of the unit’s Private Sector, LATAM, Government of Trinidad and Tobago, and Debt Capital Markets Business Units.

Alli has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of the West Indies and a master’s degree in business administration from the Edinburgh Business School of Heriot-Watt University in Scotland.