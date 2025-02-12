Trinidad PM and other public officials to receive salary increase this month

Salaries for Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister and other public officials will see an increase starting February 2025, as outlined in a circular from the Comptroller of Accounts. The circular, issued on January 24, 2025, directs permanent secretaries, heads of departments, and other public office holders to implement revised salary arrangements based on the recommendations of the Salaries Review Commission (SRC).

This adjustment follows the Ministry of Finance Circular No. 11, issued on December 23, 2024, which introduced updated salaries, allowances, and benefits for officials under the SRC’s purview. The SRC’s 120th report, which was presented in Parliament in November 2024, received approval from Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley, who acknowledged the responsibility—and possible backlash—of accepting the proposed increases for office holders including the President, Prime Minister, ministers, parliamentarians, members of the Judiciary, senior public servants, and members of the Tobago House of Assembly.

The salary adjustments will be retroactive, with the Prime Minister’s salary rising from $80,000 to $87,847 starting from October 1, 2023. Additionally, a back payment totaling approximately $1 million before tax will be issued. The President’s salary will increase to $73,920 retroactive to April 1, 2020, and to $81,170 from April 1, 2023. The Opposition Leader’s salary will increase to $47,500 starting from October 1, 2020, and then to $52,159 from October 1, 2023.

Other key changes include the integration of Duty and Special Duty Allowances into base salaries for affected office holders. The revised salary packages will be effective for various officials starting from October 1, 2020, for the Prime Minister and from April 1, 2020, for others. Additionally, updated tax exemptions, motor vehicle loan facilities, and subsistence allowances will also take effect from December 23, 2024.

Ministries and agencies are instructed to calculate and process salary arrears, which will be reflected in the Integrated Global Payroll/Integrated Human Resource Information System (IGP/IhRIS) from February 2025. The revised salaries are subject to standard income tax deductions, and government agencies are urged to ensure sufficient funds are available to cover arrears. If additional funds are required, ministries are directed to coordinate with the Budget Division of the Ministry of Finance.