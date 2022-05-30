Trinidad Assistant Police Commissioner charged with misconduct

The head of one of the intelligence agencies in Trinidad’s police force, Assistant Commissioner Nazrudeen Pragg, has been charged with two offences of misbehavior in public office.

Pragg, 59, was charged following reports that he told two people employed by the force as intelligence officers that they could tint their private vehicles beyond legal specifications.

When he appeared in court, Pragg who was charged by officers assigned to the Professional Standards Bureau, was granted bail amounting to TT$200,000.

According to a police release, Pragg is accused of “knowingly entering false and misleading information” on a form issued by the Ministry of Works and Transport to recommend a civilian and a soldier to be exempt from the legal tint laws.

Pragg is scheduled to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate on June 30.

Officers led by Senior Superintendent Suzette Martin consulted Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard SC after they gathered evidence on two complaints accusing the Assistant Commissioner of misconduct. The report was made on May 20 and Pragg was arrested five days later.

Between August 16 and 17, 2021, Pragg who was then assigned as head of the Specialized Support allegedly made the false recommendations.

In August 2020, the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic (Windscreen and Window Tint) Regulations 2020 came into effect. A vehicle’s windows must have the following minimum levels of visible light transmittance: front windscreen 70 percent; windscreen’s anti-glare band 35 percent; each front window (including side wing/side window) 35 percent; each rear window (including side window) and rear windscreen 20 percent. If the vehicle’s tint does not meet these requirements, the motorist has committed a traffic violation and must pay a fine of $5,000.

Under the law, the Transport Commissioner can exempt someone from complying with the tint laws based on a recommendation from a senior police officer.

