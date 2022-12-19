Transport Minister commends operators of Sangster International Airport

Jamaica’s Transport Minister Audley Shaw, says MBJ Airports Limited, operator of the Sangster International Airport, has been consistently raising the bar in placing Jamaica on par with other first-class airports around the world.

He said the infrastructure development project at the airport “serves as a true representation” of the vision to bring Jamaica’s aviation into the 21st century and beyond.

“What we are seeing… is truly historic. There have really been some major achievements… the new kiosks… the infrastructural improvements… for this airport over the past months, and those yet to come.

“It is indeed an exciting time to be minister with responsibility for aviation as we witness the growth and expansion of this integral sector, and I look forward to seeing these major plans unfold as we move Jamaica into a new era in aviation,” Shaw said.

He was speaking at the recent official opening of a new departures retail area at the airport in the western parish of St. James.

The minister noted that the retail area could easily remind a visitor of being in Milan, Italy; Times Square, New York; or Paris, France, noting that the airport is expected to see substantial growth in non-aeronautical revenue from the contribution of the shops.

“The fact that we now have a new food court and lounge in the departure area is a testament of the direction we are headed. Airport business development is at a pivotal point where persons no longer come only to get from one destination to another,” he pointed out.

“Not only can visitors enjoy a different shopping experience, but this new addition brings the Sangster International Airport into a whole new league, and I am excited to see the direction we are heading in as a nation,” he added.

Noting the fallout in the aviation industry from the COVID-19 pandemic, Shaw said the fact that the sector has rebounded “so spectacularly” within such a short time shows the resilience and the dedication of the people who work every day to keep the sector moving forward.

He said with the reopening of the nation’s borders, there has been an increase in passenger arrivals, and it is anticipated that the Christmas season will see further increase in air traffic.

“We welcome this increase as we work to recover stronger. The government remains fully committed and will do everything to ensure that Jamaica stays open for business and tourists visit and enjoy what is uniquely Jamaican,” he said.

