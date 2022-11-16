fbpx
Top US official travels to Jamaica for strategic dialogue

By CMC News

The United States Under Secretary for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland, is in Jamaica to lead “strategic dialogues and bilateral engagements”, the US Department of State said in a statement.

It said Nuland will also travel to Ecuador and Colombia during the visit to the region that ends on Friday.

Nuland has met with Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Foreign Minister Kamina Johnson-Smith, and participated in the US-Jamaica Strategic Dialogue to highlight bilateral opportunities for enhancing trade and investment, strengthening regional security, combating transnational criminal organizations, and tackling climate change.

“In addition, Under Secretary Nuland, Canadian, and CARICOM (Caribbean Community) leaders will convene a virtual meeting to discuss Haiti,” the State Department added.

On Wednesday, in Quito, Ecuador, Nuland will meet with President Guillermo Lasso and Foreign Minister Juan Carlos Holguin and sign an Open Skies Agreement, “paving the way for more bilateral travel, trade, job creation, and economic growth.”

The top US official will meet with President Gustavo Petro and Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva and participate in the closing ceremony for the visit of the hospital ship USNS Comfort on Thursday and Friday, in Bogotá and Cartagena, Colombia,

“These engagements will focus on shared priorities including regional security, strong democratic institutions, the socioeconomic and political inclusion of Afro-Colombian and indigenous persons, and the continued importance of implementing the 2016 Peace Accord,” the State Department said.

CMC

 

