The ruling PNP secures landslide victory in Turks and Caicos general election

The Progressive National Party (PNP) has clinched a decisive victory in Turks and Caicos’ general election, securing 16 of the 19 contested seats and granting Premier Washington Misick, 75, another term as head of government. The landslide win surpasses the party’s 2021 triumph, when it took 14 of the 15 available seats in the National Assembly.

The People’s Democratic Movement (PDM) claimed two seats, including that of its leader, Edwin Astwood, who is expected to continue as opposition leader. Independent candidate Tamell Seymour also scored an upset, winning the South Caicos seat.

In a victory speech, Misick expressed gratitude to the electorate: “To the people of the Turks and Caicos Islands, I am deeply humbled and grateful for your trust and confidence… This victory belongs to all of us—it is a commitment to progress, unity, and a brighter future for our islands.”

Notably, former Deputy Premier E. Jay Saunders, whom Misick fired in 2024, received the highest number of votes ever recorded for an individual candidate—4,614.

This election marked the first time voters could elect nine at-large legislators, a shift brought by major constitutional reforms and the introduction of the DS200 electronic voting machine.

- Advertisement -

Governor Dileeni Daniel-Selvaratnam emphasized the importance of voter education on the new system, while Supervisor of Elections Dudley Lewis confirmed that all recounts would be conducted manually.

With 9,385 registered voters in an island nation of 47,720 people, less than 20% of the population had the right to vote. The process was monitored by the Jamaica-based Citizens Action for Free and Fair Elections (CAFFE).

The PNP’s victory cements its dominance in Turks and Caicos politics, setting the stage for another four years under Misick’s leadership.