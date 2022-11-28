Suriname Police issue warnings ahead of protest

The Suriname Police Force (KPS) Monday said while it regretted an incident that occurred last weekend when a woman was allegedly beaten during a protest by a group of Indigenous people, it will not allow for the disruption of public order, peace and safety.

Media reports said that the unidentified woman was beaten by a police inspector and the KPS said it regrets that on November 25 there was an uproar between demonstrators and police officers. According to the media reports, during the peaceful protest near Independence Square, things got out of hand when the police approached the group of citizens who expressed their dissatisfaction with the government’s policies.

But in its statement, the KPS said “the right of peaceful discourse may never lead to a disturbance of public order, peace and security” adding that the incident is being investigated.

The police also warn that demonstrators must strictly follow the orders of the police at all times in order to ensure an orderly course of protest actions.

The statement said the police will immediately take action if it appears that the public road is blocked, orders from the police are not followed, people behave in a provocative and/or inflammatory manner and the police are hindered in any way in the execution of their duties.

The warning by the police comes as trade unions, political parties, and other organizations are again preparing to protest this week against the policies of the government of President Chan Santokhi.

