State of Palestine appoints first Ambassador to Grenada

Eleven years after Grenada recognized the State of Palestine and nine years after establishing diplomatic relations, the first ambassador from the State of Palestine will be presenting her Letters of Credence to Governor General Dame Cecile La Grenade on Thursday.

A brief government statement describing Thursday’s event as a “significant step” said Dr. Linda Sobeh Ali will present her credentials to the governor general at her official residence.

On September 25, 2011, the then government of prime minister Tillman Thomas recognized the State of Palestine at the UN but it was not until two years later that the Keith Mitchell administration officially established diplomatic relations.

- Advertisement -

Grenada is one of 138 United Nations members to recognize and establish diplomatic relations with the State of Palestine.

The new diplomat will be based in Venezuela. Grenada is yet to appoint an ambassador to the State of Palestine, which since 2012 has had a status of a non-member observer state in the United Nations.

CMC/