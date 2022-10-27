St. Vincent PM says progress made despite insurmountable odds, as country celebrates Independence

As St. Vincent and the Grenadines celebrates its 43rd anniversary of independence on Thursday, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves highlighted the resilience of citizens and the progress made by the nation despite seemingly insurmountable odds.

In a recorded message played at a virtual flag-raising ceremony held by the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission to commemorate the anniversary, he said the government and people are embracing fresh hope after a period of immense difficulties for the country.

“This fresh hope is conjoined with an abiding faith made manifest in works and an unbreakable love for our country — a love that looks on tempests and is never shaken. In all this, the following will see us to victory: our resilience, our existential spirit to triumph over seemingly impossible odds; our hard and smart work; our strength of commitment to bedrock values of upliftment; and our reaffirmation that this nation is founded on the belief in the supremacy of God and the freedom and dignity of man and woman,” Prime Minister Gonsalves said.

Director General of the OECS Dr. Didacus Jules, in extending congratulations on the 43rd independence anniversary, said St. Vincent and the Grenadines had shown distinguished and active leadership in several spheres.

‘’The Commission looks forward to the continued active participation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the work of the Organization and in particular, engagement on the already approved OECS Development Strategy to further advance in a phased and structured way, implementation of the OECS Economic Union,” he said.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines attained political independence from Britain on October 27, 1979.

From 1763 until its independence in 1979, St. Vincent and the Grenadines passed through various stages of colonial status under the British. A representative assembly was authorized in 1776, Crown Colony government was installed in 1877, a legislative council was created in 1925, and universal adult suffrage was granted in 1951.

