St. Vincent drops COVID protocols for 2022 cruise season

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has removed the COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming 2022/23 cruise season, welcoming unvaccinated cruise passengers for the first time in two years.

Making the announcement at the 28th Florida Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) Conference in the Dominican Republic this week, Tourism Minister Carlos James said the decision to relax health protocols for arriving cruise passengers followed a period of low infections globally and low COVID-19-related admissions to the island’s health facilities.

Last cruise season, protocols were implemented such as safe zones for vaccinated passengers.

For the upcoming 2022/23 season, the destination will swap those protocols with new relaxed health guidelines.

“As the island prepares itself to welcome new and returning cruise lines to its shores and with the island’s La Soufriere volcano now settled, the tourism minister reassured stakeholders and cruise industry executives that St. Vincent and the Grenadines is safe and free to explore during the 2022/23 cruise season,” said a statement from the Ministry of Tourism.

“In spite of the many challenges encountered in the last two cruise seasons, from a global health pandemic to the eruption of our country’s La Soufriere volcano, your strategic partnership allowed us to navigate those turbulent times.”

