St. Lucian Government warns of harsh penalties for flouting legislation restricting smoking in public places

The St. Lucia government is reminding businesses that they could face up to EC$10,000 (One EC dollar=US$0.37 cents) on summary conviction for flouting legislation aimed at preventing persons from smoking in businesses and workplaces.

In addition, an individual faces up to EC$5,000 for breaches of the Public Health (Smoking Control) Amendment of 2019 and Regulations of 2020.

The reminder by the Ministry of Health, Wellness, and Elderly Affairs comes one day before the island joins the international community in observing World No Tobacco Day on May 31 under the theme ““Tobacco: Threat to our environment”.

In a statement, the ministry said the Public Health (Smoking Control) Amendment of 2019 and Regulations legislation of 2020 are important smoking control laws that offer protection from the harms of smoking.

According to the legislation, smoking cigarettes, other electronic devices, or any other substance is now prohibited in businesses and workplaces, public places like bars, restaurants, parks, and beaches, and likewise in public transport, taxis, and terminals.

The sale of cigarettes to and by minors is also prohibited, and cigarettes can no longer be sold within proximity to schools, educational, health, religious, and sports facilities.

The ministry said it is reminding businesses and the population in general that the six-month grace period for adjustment and compliance ended December 2020 and businesses should ensure compliance with signage and other requirements.

“Everybody needs to be aware of these smoking control laws and support the smoking restrictions to ensure our health and safety; fines for offenses are up to EC$5,000.00 for individuals or EC$10,000.00 for business entities on summary conviction.

“In this era of COVID-19, smoking and exposure to smoking are unhealthy practices since they are associated with adverse outcomes for those who contract the disease. Let us all play our part to ensure a safe and healthy environment for all of us and the generations to come,” the statement added.

CMC/