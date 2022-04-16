St. Kitts PM says he remains “fully committed” to coalition government

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Timothy Harris says he remains “fully committed” to ending the rift within his coalition Team Unity government insisting that the country “must have a cabinet that is fully committed to addressing the pressing issues that confront our people.”

Harris, in a televised broadcast following a meeting on Thursday with the other leaders of the coalition government, said issues related to governance and transparency, a reassignment of ministerial duties, the external involvement of global financial institutions, and an increase in the operating budget of Nevis, were among the matters on the agenda.

“The meeting was cordial as was the one held last week,” he said, noting that at the Thursday meeting he had proposed a framework “to address the issues raised.

“This framework included the introduction of a code of conduct for the better functioning of the cabinet. I further proposed that all are subject to greater accountability to the cabinet through regular reporting so that members may be better apprised of the workings of the entire government,” Harris said, addressing briefly, talk of a cabinet reshuffle and issues related to the powers wielded by the Prime Minister’s office within the Team Unity framework.

“I committed to undertake a review of the makeup of the cabinet in due course, with a view to improving the efficiency and effectiveness of the government as a whole. I made it clear that I could not allow the constitutional prerogative of the office of the prime minister to be diminished.

“I remain fully committed to the process that would bring this unfortunate situation to an end,” Harris said.

The coalition government comprises Harris’s People’s Labour Party (PLP), the People’s Action Movement (PAM) and the Nevis-based Citizens Movement (CCM).

The PLP has only one seat in the coalition, but CCM leader and Nevis premier Mark Brantley said even though in the last two general elections, the PLP did not win a majority of the seats, the coalition continued because of its outlined objectives.

In his televised address Harris told the nation that the government has sought external input from the World Bank regarding the issue of the equitable distribution of the Citizenship By Investment (CBI) revenue.

Under the CBI programme, foreign investors are granted citizenship in return for making a significant contribution to the socio-economic development of the twin- island Federation.

Dr. Timothy Harris said he recognizes that the political events “over the last several weeks” had created “considerable and undue anxiety, discomfort and uncertainty” for the population, adding “while every issue of concern to members cannot be addressed, resolved at this moment, I remain open to discussions.”

He said he hoped the Easter weekend will serve as an opportunity for a “time of reflection and prayer” and taking the twin-island Federation to God ‘seeking his “divine protection over our nation”

