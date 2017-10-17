Search underway for capsized boat with Haitians

Seven people have been rescued but the search continues for at least 40 other passengers, after a boat capsized off the Turtle Island, one of many islands named for their turtle shapes, north of Haiti, on Sunday

The Marine Rescue Unit of the Directorate of Civil Protection (DPC) said three of the seven rescued persons had been taken to the Haut-Palmiste hospital for medical attention.

The survivors said that the boat sailing from Turtle Island was carrying at least 50 Haitian migrants and was trying to illegally travel to Providenciales in the Turks and Caicos archipelago, 200 km to the north.

The DPC said the search is continuing to possibly find other survivors alive.

Despite stern warnings, Haitians have continued to make the dangerous voyage from the country by sea in boats in a bid to escape poverty on the French-speaking Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country to other Caribbean countries, and as far as the USA. Unfortunately, several people have lost their lives in these acts of desperation.