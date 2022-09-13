PM hints at referendum to decide if The Bahamas becomes a republic

Prime Minister Phillip Davis says Bahamians will have to decide if the country should become a republic.

Davis, speaking to reporters after signing the book of condolence at the Senate, following the death last Thursday of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, said the decision on the country’s future with the monarchy ultimately lies with the Bahamian public.

The Bahamas gained its political independence from Britain on July 10, 1973, and the debate as to whether the country transits to a republican status was re-ignited with the death of the Queen.

- Advertisement -

“The only challenge with us moving to a republic is that I can’t, as much as I would wish to do it, I cannot do it without your consent,” he said, adding “I will have a referendum and the Bahamian people will have to say to me, ‘yes’.”

He confirmed that having a referendum is on the table, telling reporters “for me, it always is but again it is our people who will have to decide.”

Social Services Minister Obie Wilchcombe told reporters he didn’t find it surprising that people were now debating the issue, especially when considering how much the country has grown.

“There will be some discussions I am sure in our country about moving on. I have heard some of my colleagues express for a long time and that is a debate that will happen. The truth is The Bahamas has grown and we’re going to be 50 years old next year and we have come a long way from a fishing village to a colony and we’re now independent.

Former prime minister Perry Christie, who formed a constitutional commission in 2012 to review the Constitution of The Bahamas and other matters like whether The Bahamas should evolve into a republic, said Commonwealth countries are now making decisions about their future with the monarch and that King Charles’ performance as monarch will play a large role in helping countries determine their next steps.

Former prime minister Hubert Ingraham said he was not an advocate “for any changes,” telling reporters: “I have no comment to make about what The Bahamas might do in the future.

Opposition Leader, Michael Pintard said he would support national conversation on the matter and believes the country should develop a white paper on what the move could mean for them.

CMC/