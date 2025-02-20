Caribbean

Montserrat premier Reuben Meade calls for a revamp of CARICOM institutions

Addressing CARICOM leaders during the ceremonial opening, Meade called for decisive action and the timely implementation of decisions
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados — Montserrat’s Premier, Reuben Meade, made a bold statement during the 48th CARICOM summit, asserting that the regional integration movement, now 51 years old, is no longer affordable for most member states and fails to deliver value for money. Meade, who returned to politics in November after serving as Montserrat’s first premier from 2011 to 2014, questioned whether CARICOM truly serves the people it was intended to help. He asked, “Can we truly say that CARICOM works for, or is even understood by the man on the bus to Oistins?”

Addressing CARICOM leaders during the ceremonial opening, Meade called for decisive action and the timely implementation of decisions. He criticized the institution’s functionality and relevance, urging a comprehensive review to reduce operational costs and make CARICOM a more effective force for change in the region. “It’s time to rethink the institutions, make them meaningful, and eliminate those that no longer serve a purpose,” Meade stated, highlighting the need for immediate reform.

The veteran politician also pointed out that long-standing decisions, like allowing CARICOM nationals to use their driver’s licenses for travel within the region, have yet to be fully implemented. He also questioned the bureaucratic process for tourism, particularly the requirement for visitors to fill out paper or electronic entry forms despite having machine-readable passports. “Why burden tourists and nationals with unnecessary paperwork?” Meade asked, emphasizing that this could be automated.

Additionally, Meade expressed concerns over the high airport taxes that make intra-regional travel expensive and pose an economic barrier. He also noted that Montserrat, despite being a fully paid-up CARICOM member, is excluded from regional project funding, even when funds are provided by Britain. He called for better inclusion of all CARICOM members in regional projects.

Meade also addressed the issue of economic vulnerability, particularly in the face of natural disasters. He criticized the Caribbean Development Bank’s use of Gross National Income (GNI) to assess the economic status of member states and suggested incorporating a vulnerability index to better reflect the region’s needs, citing Montserrat as an example. He raised concerns about the UK’s decision to graduate Montserrat from receiving Official Development Assistance (ODA) while the island continues to rely heavily on grants.

In her response, Barbados Prime Minister and CARICOM Chairman, Mia Mottley, acknowledged the need to reassess CARICOM’s approach to regional unity and suggested that reforms may be necessary for the institution to remain relevant in the 21st century.

Meade’s remarks reflect growing frustrations within CARICOM about its efficiency and impact, calling for urgent and meaningful changes to ensure it serves the needs of all its citizens.

