Man dies, four hurt in Bermuda apartment block explosion

Bermuda apartment explosion
The blast destroyed part of the building
By Santana Salmon

In Bermuda, a man died, and four others injured after an explosion, believed to be caused by a gas leak, ripped through an apartment block in Southampton parish on Monday night, police said.

The man, a well-known member of a local business and prominent church member, has not yet been identified.

Other residents reported narrowly escaping from the explosion, which was felt miles away.

One person reported on social media that their 82-year-old father was recovering after leaping from a window to avoid the blast.

Detective Chief Inspector Arthur Glasford said although it was early in the investigation, it appeared the explosion was caused by a gas leak.

Allan Doughty, who lives nearby, said he was playing the guitar on his porch when he heard a “huge boom,” which shook the ground and rattled the windows.

He went to the scene where he met a neighbor who told him she had pulled two people from the rubble.

In all, five people were taken to hospital.

Crystal Caesar, the ruling Progressive Labour Party MP for Southampton West Central, who visited the scene to support her constituents, said most of the occupants of the block were seniors.

CMC/

 

