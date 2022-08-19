Johnson Smith urges Jamaicans detained in Panama to make formal complaints

Foreign Affairs and Foreign Minister, Kamina Johnson Smith, is again appealing to Jamaicans who were recently refused boarding in Panama over the weekend to come forward and make a formal report as the government pursues the case.

She says Jamaica has been asked by Panama and the airline in question for more information on the concerns raised by the Jamaicans, but the ministry has received complaints from only two persons.

As a result, she advises those who are affected to contact the foreign ministry.

It was reported that at least six Jamaicans were denied boarding on their connecting flights by Dutch airline KLM on Saturday (August 13).

The minister revealed in tweets that Jamaica made formal communication with the Panamanian Government on Monday (August 15), and ministry officials later met with the Panamanian Ambassador to Jamaica.

This follows the minister’s initial response to the incident in which she stated that the airline was not forthcoming about the reasons for its refusal.

She stated that the foreign ministry has since written to KLM requesting an investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, the Education Spokesman for the Opposition, Damian Crawford, believes the country squandered an opportunity to appoint a competent foreign minister when it failed to elect Kamina Johnson Smith as Commonwealth Secretary General.

Dominica-born Baroness Patricia Scotland retained her position as Commonwealth Secretary General narrowly defeating challenger Senator Johnson Smith. Scotland won by a 27-24 margin.

Following the announcement of the results, Johnson Smith congratulated Baroness Scotland via Twitter, writing, “Thanking all the countries and people who supported me in this journey! As I said to many of you- if I didn’t pull through, God wasn’t ready for me to leave Jamaica yet!

But Crawford believes Johnson Smith should have been replaced. In response to news that teachers were among the six Jamaicans detained in Panama for two days after being prevented from boarding a connecting flight, Senator Crawford outlined what he saw as the foreign affairs minister’s failures to protect Jamaicans.