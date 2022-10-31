Jamaica’s Education Minister encourages parents to send Oberlin students back to school

Jamaica’s Minister of Education and Youth Fayval Williams is encouraging parents to send their children to classes at Oberlin High School after several opted not to go following last week’s incident.

In a statement on Sunday, Williams said: “Normality has returned to the school and last Friday, there was an atmosphere of calm and all categories of staff were present.”

However, she noted that fewer than 100 students of the approximately 1500 student body turned up for classes on Thursday and Friday.

Minister Fayval Williams urged parents not to miss the opportunity for their children to continue their education.

She also said the ministry’s regional team will be at Oberlin High School to meet with board members, the principal, and the student welfare team to plan the next steps and discuss the events of October 26.

Several students from the St. Andrew- based school collapsed during the school’s daily devotion after a teacher offered prayers last Wednesday.

The incident forced the administration to dismiss classes early.