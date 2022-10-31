fbpx
spot_img
NewsCaribbeanFeatured

Jamaica’s Education Minister encourages parents to send Oberlin students back to school

Jamaica’s Education Minister encourages parents to send Oberlin students back to school
Jamaica's minister of education, Fayval Williams
By Micaiah Morgan

Jamaica’s Minister of Education and Youth Fayval Williams is encouraging parents to send their children to classes at Oberlin High School after several opted not to go following last week’s incident.

In a statement on Sunday, Williams said: “Normality has returned to the school and last Friday, there was an atmosphere of calm and all categories of staff were present.”

However, she noted that fewer than 100 students of the approximately 1500 student body turned up for classes on Thursday and Friday.

- Advertisement -

Minister Fayval Williams urged parents not to miss the opportunity for their children to continue their education.

She also said the ministry’s regional team will be at Oberlin High School to meet with board members, the principal, and the student welfare team to plan the next steps and discuss the events of October 26.

Several students from the St. Andrew- based school collapsed during the school’s daily devotion after a teacher offered prayers last Wednesday.

The incident forced the administration to dismiss classes early.

Previous articleJamaican children get free access to healthcare amid increase in viral illness
Next articleTropical Storm Lisa forms in Caribbean, expected to intensify in a few days

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Sevanna Pleads Guilty to death by dangerous driving

Sevanna Pleads Guilty to death by dangerous driving

Click here to view
Skip to content