Jamaica’s education Minister condemns attack on school principal

Jamaica’s Minister of Education and Youth, Fayval Williams, has condemned last Friday’s machete attack on the principal of Retirement Primary School in St. Elizabeth, describing it as “reprehensible.”

The attack has left principal Ann-Marie Terelonge, nursing head injuries.

In a statement, Minister Williams said a man entered the school premises with a machete in hand and refused to leave when told to.

- Advertisement -

Williams noted that the principal, who also attempted to get him to leave the premises, was attacked.

In light of the horrific incident, Fayval Williams is urging school administrators and security personnel to be careful when dealing with unauthorized individuals on their campuses.

“At the same time, I am urging school staff to exercise caution when confronting unauthorized persons who have entered your campuses. You do not know their state of mind or the extent to which they may be armed. It is better to summon the help of the security forces,” Williams added.

Counseling services have been made available by the ministry to workers and students who have been traumatized by the attack.

The principal’s attacker has surrendered to the police.