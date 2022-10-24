fbpx
NewsCaribbean

Jamaica’s education Minister condemns attack on school principal

Jamaica’s education Minister condemns attack on school principal
Jamaica's minister of education, Fayval Williams
By Micaiah Morgan

Jamaica’s Minister of Education and Youth, Fayval Williams, has condemned last Friday’s machete attack on the principal of Retirement Primary School in St. Elizabeth, describing it as “reprehensible.”

The attack has left principal Ann-Marie Terelonge, nursing head injuries.

In a statement, Minister Williams said a man entered the school premises with a machete in hand and refused to leave when told to.

- Advertisement -

Williams noted that the principal, who also attempted to get him to leave the premises, was attacked.

In light of the horrific incident, Fayval Williams is urging school administrators and security personnel to be careful when dealing with unauthorized individuals on their campuses.

“At the same time, I am urging school staff to exercise caution when confronting unauthorized persons who have entered your campuses. You do not know their state of mind or the extent to which they may be armed. It is better to summon the help of the security forces,” Williams added.

Counseling services have been made available by the ministry to workers and students who have been traumatized by the attack.

The principal’s attacker has surrendered to the police.

Previous articleBelize Opposition Leader Shyne Barrow confident of defeating moves to oust him
Next articlePerson of interest in ‘Slickianna’ murder case was under investigation in 2013

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Person of interest in ‘Slickianna’ murder case was under investigation in 2013

Person of interest in ‘Slickianna’ murder case was under investigation in...

Click here to view
Skip to content