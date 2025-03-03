CaribbeanJamaica

Jamaican teachers sent on forced early retirement recalled after intervention

By Amelia Robinson

The Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA) has accused the Government of violating the law by forcing teachers into early retirement before reaching the legal retirement age of 65. The JTA is urging affected educators to reach out to the association for support, ensuring that the Ministry of Education adheres to the law.

JTA President, Dr. Mark Smith, stated that the association had previously warned the Government to stop this practice, threatening legal action if it continued. Last month, the Ministry of Education sent a letter to board chairmen and educators in the government teaching service, informing them that retirement notices would no longer be issued to teachers who had not yet reached their retirement age.

Dr. Smith revealed that teachers who were forced into early retirement and had returned to their classrooms due to the JTA’s intervention received letters from the ministry rescinding their retirement notices.

The JTA also claimed that a five-year transitional period for teacher retirements had been agreed upon, but the Government was enforcing a 10-year transition, which the JTA insists it did not approve. Smith criticized this decision, particularly given the shortage of qualified teachers in the country, and pointed out that no technocrat has the authority to override parliamentary law.

While acknowledging that teachers can choose to retire early if they wish, Smith emphasized that teachers who want to work until the age of 65 should not be forced into retirement. He also rejected suggestions that those sent into early retirement should have to request an extension to continue working. According to Smith, the law guarantees teachers the right to work until 65 without the need for such a request.

The Ministry of Education responded to the growing concerns with a letter dated February 4, 2025, from a senior official, stating that the Government is working on amending the Pensions (Public Service) Act, 2017, to address the issues raised by teachers who were forced into early retirement.

This dispute highlights ongoing tensions between the Government and the JTA, with the latter pushing for legal clarity and fair treatment for teachers nearing retirement age.

 

