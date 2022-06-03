Jamaican Students who fled Ukraine Accepted to Local and Overseas Schools

Four of the over 20 Jamaican students who were forced to flee the Ukraine in March, amid its violent conflict with Russia have been accepted into the University of the West Indies (UWI) to complete their studies.

This was revealed by Professor Dale Webber, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, and Principal of UWI Mona.

Webber was a special guest on the ‘Let’s Connect’ virtual town hall with Ambassador to the United States, Audrey Marks on May 26. The discussion focused on educational opportunities, student exchanges and international student scholarships for Jamaican students.

- Advertisement -

In giving an update on the education status of the medical students who fled the Ukraine, Professor Webber revealed that some are now students at UWI, Mona.

“I’d like to add one silver lining to all that’s happened there. As you know the government of Jamaica had reached out and the University of the West Indies, Mona campus had responded. I’m pleased to share that four of the students who came back from the Ukraine in the medicine program have now been accepted into the medicine program at the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus,” he said.

The students were accepted at a special rate that was provided by the Jamaican government, according to Webber.

Jamaica’s Consul General to New York, Alsion Roach Wilson, who was another guest on the program, also revealed that several other displaced students were accepted to schools in the United States.

“A few of the students were placed at Colombia [University]. And there are still some opportunities that we are currently working on specifically for the Ukraine students with Hartford Healthcare. We’re just waiting to finalize with them and then we can go ahead and make an announcement,” she said.

In early March, 24 Jamaican students were displaced by the war in Ukraine. They returned to Jamaica with the assistance of the Jamaican government, but with uncertainty regarding the future of their studies.

Consulates Providing Scholarships for Students

The head of the Jamaican consulates in New York and Miami also noted that they are providing scholarships for Jamaican students to study at colleges and universities in the United States.

Consul General Roach Wilson informed that 30 scholarships are available for students to register at Monroe College in New York.

The scholarships cover tuition and housing for undergraduate students seeking to study criminal justice, computer networks and cybersecurity fulltime.

“The application is done through the Ministry of Education and Youth’s website and is currently open until June 30, 2022. After submission, the Ministry will review and respond by mid-July,” she indicated.

Similarly, Jamaica’s Consul General to Miami, Oliver Mair, who also addressed the session, said discussions are in progress to provide approximately 30 scholarships for study at the University of Tennessee.

“They are not full scholarships. They cover approximately US$20,000, so we’re looking at some fundraisers to assist students in getting additional support for accommodation,” he indicated.

Mr. Mair said that the consulate also continues to work closely with the University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona and the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts in Kingston.

He said five scholarships are currently available for students pursuing Arts programmes at Edna Manley for three years, while two are available for students pursuing Reggae Studies at the UWI, Mona.