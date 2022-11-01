Jamaican school principal in alleged land scam granted J$2m bail

Suelyn Ward-Brown, the Jamaican school principal accused of land fraud, has been granted J$2 million bail.

According to allegations, the principal collected funds from various Clifton residents for the sale of government-owned lands adjoining the Clifton community in St. Catherine.

During the bail hearing in St Catherine Parish Court on Monday, defence attorney Deborah Martin said Ward-Brown has a fixed place of abode and will appear for her trial.

Martin disclosed that the principal has two teenage children who rely on her, and her church is now responsible for them.

The judge offered bail in the sum of J$2m and ordered that Ward-Brown report to the Portmore police station on Thursdays and Fridays.

A stop order was also placed against the principal at the ports.

Prosecutors say the matters are serious and will take time while investigations are ongoing.

Suelyn Ward-Brown is scheduled to return to court on February 17, 2023, when the case will be revisited.

Initially, the police reported that five people came forward claiming to have made $4 million in payments.

However, the court heard on Monday that the number of complaints had climbed to 12. Questionable transactions involving the principal have now increased to almost $8 million.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) started the investigation into the illicit sale of land in the Greater Bernard Lodge development area after several houses were destroyed. The demolition of illegal settlements began on October 6, following the government’s decision to destroy illegal settlements occupied by criminal gang members.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness and his administration were accused of being insensitive to the poor, but Holness informed Parliament that all the structures destroyed, which were illegally constructed on lands reserved for development, were all unfinished and no one was living in any of them at the time of demolition.

He also said the government could not allow the establishment of the subdivision to continue on lands allocated for agricultural use.