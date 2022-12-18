Jamaican police seize ganja worth over US$2million in Bull Bay

The Narcotics Division of the Jamaica Constabulary Force is probing the seizure of more than 1,500 pounds of ganja in Bull Bay, St Andrew on Thursday.

According to the JCF’s Corporate Communications Unit, the driver of an Isuzu truck was stopped along the Bull Bay main road at about 10:45 p.m. as a joint police/military team was conducting an operation in the area.

It is reported that during a search, compressed ganja with a street value of almost US$2 million was discovered in the back of the truck. The motor truck and the illegal drug were subsequently seized.

- Advertisement -

Police reports are that the truck driver was arrested on reasonable suspicion of violating the Dangerous Drugs Act.