fbpx
NewsCaribbean

Jamaican police seize ganja worth over US$2million in Bull Bay

Jamaican police seize ganja worth over US$2million in Bull Bay
By Micaiah Morgan

The Narcotics Division of the Jamaica Constabulary Force is probing the seizure of more than 1,500 pounds of ganja in Bull Bay, St Andrew on Thursday.

According to the JCF’s Corporate Communications Unit, the driver of an Isuzu truck was stopped along the Bull Bay main road at about 10:45 p.m. as a joint police/military team was conducting an operation in the area.

It is reported that during a search, compressed ganja with a street value of almost US$2 million was discovered in the back of the truck. The motor truck and the illegal drug were subsequently seized.

- Advertisement -

Police reports are that the truck driver was arrested on reasonable suspicion of violating the Dangerous Drugs Act.

 

Previous articleMessi seeks glory, Argentina meets France in World Cup final
Next articleTransport Minister commends operators of Sangster International Airport

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Montserrat Carnival 2022 to Celebrate 60 Years of Festival

Montserrat Carnival 2022 to Celebrate 60 Years of Festival

Skip to content