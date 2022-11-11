Jamaican party promoter, music influencer shot dead at party

A Jamaican party promoter and a music influencer were shot and killed at a party on Jane Mark’s Road, Georges Plain in Frome, Westmoreland on Thursday night.

The deceased have been identified as 48-year-old Owen King, also known as ‘Peterkin,’ who lives in the village, and a 50-year-old man with the last name Chambers also known as ‘Gaddis.’

According to the Westmoreland Police, both victims were patrons at a bar along the road where a party was being held.

Reports are that a white Toyota Axio drove up and stopped and two men armed with handguns alighted and opened fire on the men standing at the bar, hitting them several times in their upper bodies.

The men were rushed to the Savanna-La-Mar Public General Hospital where they were pronounced dead.