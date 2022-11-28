Jamaican men charged for alleged lottery scamming involvement in St Ann

Four Jamaicans have been charged with lottery scamming following a police-military operation in St. Ann on Saturday.

The operation was conducted in search of illegal guns and ammunition, dangerous drugs, lottery scamming paraphernalia, wanted persons, and persons of interest.

Alex McBean, 20, Neon McBean, 22, Kirkpatrick McLean, 24, all of Hollywood, Steer Town, and Andrene Shields, 20, of Tawes Pen, Spanish Town, St Catherine are charged with possession of identity information.

According to the police, four additional people detained during the operation are still in custody and are being processed. Reports are that three of them are from Steer Town and the fourth is from Boroughbridge, Clarendon.

One of the four is one of the operation’s three primary targets.