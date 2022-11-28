Jamaican Police nab alleged lottery scammer in St. Ann

The Jamaican police on Saturday nabbed a man, believed to be a major figure involved in lottery scamming.

The police report that during a police/military operation carried out in the northern parish of St. Ann, the man and six others were detained.

The operations were conducted in search of illegal guns and ammunition, dangerous drugs, lottery scamming paraphernalia, wanted persons, and persons of interest.

The cops said a prime target – whose alias is “Chubby”, was captured during the operations.

Three of the suspects who were arrested at a house in Steer Town, were in possession of cellular phones with the identity information and addresses of persons living overseas.

The three have been charged with identity theft and lottery scamming.

The other suspects are being investigated by the Lottery Scam Task Force.

CMC/