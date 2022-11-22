Jamaican government to seek help from US to combat crime

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the government will seek the assistance of the United States in identifying Jamaica-linked criminals who orchestrate crimes in Jamaica despite residing overseas.

Holness made the announcement while addressing Sunday’s 79th annual conference of his Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) at the National Arena in St Andrew. The declaration was one of the key points in his administration’s strategy to combat crime and violence in Jamaica.

He said the discussions will focus on special operations targeting Jamaican ‘foreign dons’ who use their riches and influence to order murders in Jamaica.

He added: “Personally, I think it’s a shame, that someone who got the opportunity to migrate would use that opportunity to seek to make their community a living hell for the people they have left behind.”

Holness also said a new high-security prison will be built as a project of “strategic national interest” with technology implemented to prevent inmates from influencing crime in the wider society.

Holness also said the security forces will do additional searches as well as looking for people who are importing, distributing, and shooting firearms.

The prime minister mentioned that the administration has been engaging US authorities on further measures that could be taken to stem the flow of illegal guns into Jamaica, with a focus on greater security measures at the ports including securing more scanners.

The Enhanced Security Measures Bill will be brought into Parliament in the next fiscal year, which begins April 2023, and will include a watch list, special orders for detention, and activities for criminals.

Andrew Holness urged Jamaicans to join the fight against crime, saying that “lucrative” rewards will be granted to anyone who provides information that leads to arrests.